A look inside the container village Poliopolis
22/5/17 - The first of 15 volunteers has entered the artificial container village Poliopolis in Antwerp. The person will be be kept in quarantaine to test a new vaccine against polio. Volunteers have to stay inside for 28 consecutive days, in quarantine. They are 7 women and 8 men, aged between 21 and 49. This video shows the conditions in which they will have to live.
"I hope they will be leaving with stars in their eyes" 23/5/17 - Melania Trump and Emine Erdogan will be among the First Ladies enjoying a short tour during the NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday. One of their stops will be the Delvaux shop at the Waterloosesteenweg in Brussels. Christina Zeller, the artistic director of the famous Belgian brand, is gearing up for this special day. Everything will have to look perfect, and who knows, this may become a special day for her and the brand Delvaux.
A look inside the container village Poliopolis 22/5/17 - The first of 15 volunteers has entered the artificial container village Poliopolis in Antwerp. The person will be be kept in quarantaine to test a new vaccine against polio. Volunteers have to stay inside for 28 consecutive days, in quarantine. They are 7 women and 8 men, aged between 21 and 49. This video shows the conditions in which they will have to live.
50 years ago: biggest disaster ever to hit Belgium (outside war) 22/5/17 - On 22 May 1967, a blaze broke out in the big department store Innovation in the Brussels Nieuwstraat. The fire spread so quickly that people could hardly escape. Hundreds of victims got trapped due to the lack of emergency exits. People were seen jumping from the roof or jumping out windows in despair. 251 shoppers died as a result of the inferno, but this number does not include the persons who went missing. Their number is at 72. Fire fighters said temperatures reached between 1,500 Celsius (2,732 Fahrenheit) and 2,000 Celsius inside. King Boudewijn went to visit the site to express his support. At the time, an American week was taking place in the Nieuwstraat. At first, it was thought that "the communists" were responsible for the disaster, but later it turned out that probably a TL light fuse caused the disaster.
Towns of Puurs and Sint-Amands to merge 22/5/17 - The local municipalities of Puurs and Sint-Amands, in the south-west of Antwerp province in the Scheldt Region, are considering a merger. The Mayors, both Christian democrats, have already initiated preliminary talks but still need the green the light of their town councils. Both could cut costs if they go together, and can also expect a one-time financial bonus from the Flemish government.
Bumper crop makes strawberry price plummet Currently farmer Raf is getting just half of what he normally does for his plumpest strawberries. Good news for us, but less so for him, as picking them remains just as labour intensive.