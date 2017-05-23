VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
A look inside the container village Poliopolis

22/5/17 - The first of 15 volunteers has entered the artificial container village Poliopolis in Antwerp. The person will be be kept in quarantaine to test a new vaccine against polio. Volunteers have to stay inside for 28 consecutive days, in quarantine. They are 7 women and 8 men, aged between 21 and 49. This video shows the conditions in which they will have to live.

Tue 23/05/2017
