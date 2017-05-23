"I hope they will be leaving with stars in their eyes"

23/5/17 - Melania Trump and Emine Erdogan will be among the First Ladies enjoying a short tour during the NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday. One of their stops will be the Delvaux shop at the Waterloosesteenweg in Brussels. Christina Zeller, the artistic director of the famous Belgian brand, is gearing up for this special day. Everything will have to look perfect, and who knows, this may become a special day for her and the brand Delvaux.

"I hope they will be leaving with stars in their eyes"

