Towns of Puurs and Sint-Amands to merge
22/5/17 - The local municipalities of Puurs and Sint-Amands, in the south-west of Antwerp province in the Scheldt Region, are considering a merger. The Mayors, both Christian democrats, have already initiated preliminary talks but still need the green the light of their town councils. Both could cut costs if they go together, and can also expect a one-time financial bonus from the Flemish government.
- Towns of Puurs and Sint-Amands to merge 22/5/17 - The local municipalities of Puurs and Sint-Amands, in the south-west of Antwerp province in the Scheldt Region, are considering a merger. The Mayors, both Christian democrats, have already initiated preliminary talks but still need the green the light of their town councils. Both could cut costs if they go together, and can also expect a one-time financial bonus from the Flemish government.
- 50 years ago: biggest disaster ever to hit Belgium (outside war) 22/5/17 - On 22 May 1967, a blaze broke out in the big department store Innovation in the Brussels Nieuwstraat. The fire spread so quickly that people could hardly get away. Hunderds of victims got trapped due to the lack of emergency exits. People were seen jumping from the roof or jumping out windows in despair. 251 shoppers died as a result of the inferno, but that number does not include the persons who went missing. Their number is at 72. Fire fighters said temperatures reached between 1,500 Celsius (2,732 Fahrenheit) and 2,000 Celsius inside. King Boudewijn went to visit the site to express his support. At the time, an American week was taking place in the Nieuwstraat. At first, it was thought that "the communists" were responsible for the disaster, but later it turned out that probably a TL light fuse caused the disaster.
- Bumper crop makes strawberry price plummet Currently farmer Raf is getting just half of what he normally does for his plumpest strawberries. Good news for us, but less so for him, as picking them remains just as labour intensive.
- Dit zijn de finalisten van de Koningin Elisabethwedstrijd De twaalf finalisten van de Koningin Elisabethwedstrijd voor cello zijn bekend. U kunt hier de proclamatie herbekijken.
- House shot at and cars burned out in Berendrecht A house in the polder village of Berendrecht, north of Antwerp, came under fire several times during Saturday night. In addition to the gunshots two cars that were parked on the drive of the house were also set ablaze.