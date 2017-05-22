VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Towns of Puurs and Sint-Amands to merge

22/5/17 - The local municipalities of Puurs and Sint-Amands, in the south-west of Antwerp province in the Scheldt Region, are considering a merger. The Mayors, both Christian democrats, have already initiated preliminary talks but still need the green the light of their town councils. Both could cut costs if they go together, and can also expect a one-time financial bonus from the Flemish government.

