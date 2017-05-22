50 years ago: biggest disaster ever to hit Belgium (outside war)

22/5/17 - On 22 May 1967, a blaze broke out in the big department store Innovation in the Brussels Nieuwstraat. The fire spread so quickly that people could hardly get away. Hunderds of victims got trapped due to the lack of emergency exits. People were seen jumping from the roof or jumping out windows in despair. 251 shoppers died as a result of the inferno, but that number does not include the persons who went missing. Their number is at 72. Fire fighters said temperatures reached between 1,500 Celsius (2,732 Fahrenheit) and 2,000 Celsius inside. King Boudewijn went to visit the site to express his support. At the time, an American week was taking place in the Nieuwstraat. At first, it was thought that "the communists" were responsible for the disaster, but later it turned out that probably a TL light fuse caused the disaster.

