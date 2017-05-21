Bumper crop makes strawberry price plummit

House shot at and cars burned out in Berendrecht

A house in the polder village of Berendrecht, north of Antwerp, came under fire several times during Saturday night. In addition to the gunshots two cars that were parked on the drive of the house were also set ablaze.

