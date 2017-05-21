VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
The twelve finalists of the Queen Elizabeth Competition for cello
Here you can watch the announcement of the names of the twelve finalists in this year’s Queen Elizabeth Competition.
A house in the polder village of Berendrecht, north of Antwerp, came under fire several times during Saturday night. In addition to the gunshots two cars that were parked on the drive of the house were also set ablaze.
The Justice Minister Koen Geens (Flemish Christian democrat) is working on a plan to reform district courts. There are currently 279 district courts in 187 judicial cantons. Especially in the cities Mr Geens wants to cut the number of district courts. 20 have already closed and Mr Geens' plans are a source of unease.
19 marinas and swimming ponds in our region have maintained their blue flag status. Each year Blue flags are issue to locations that make efforts to promote sustainable tourism at the coast or at inland waterways.
A serious accident resulted in traffic chaos on the E34/E313 Turnhout to Antwerp motorway on Saturday morning. The accident happened near to Ranst (Antwerp Province). A lorry lost its trailer, blocking four lanes of the motorway.