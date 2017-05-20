VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
JPs express concerns about District Court reform plans
The Justice Minister Koen Geens (Flemish Christian democrat) is working on a plan to reform district courts. There are currently 279 district courts in 187 judicial cantons. Especially in the cities Mr Geens wants to cut the number of district courts. 20 have already closed and Mr Geens’ plans are a source of unease.
This week's video news Sat 20/05/2017 - 17:56
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- JPs express concerns about District Court reform plans The Justice Minister Koen Geens (Flemish Christian democrat) is working on a plan to reform district courts. There are currently 279 district courts in 187 judicial cantons. Especially in the cities Mr Geens wants to cut the number of district courts. 20 have already closed and Mr Geens' plans are a source of unease. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
- Blue flag status renewed at 19 sites in Flanders 19 marinas and swimming ponds in our region have maintained their blue flag status. Each year Blue flags are issue to locations that make efforts to promote sustainable tourism at the coast or at inland waterways. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
- Accident causes big delays on E34/E313 motorway A serious accident resulted in traffic chaos on the E34/E313 Turnhout to Antwerp motorway on Saturday morning. The accident happened near to Ranst (Antwerp Province). A lorry lost its trailer, blocking four lanes of the motorway. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
- Urinating bus drivers target minister's offices 19/5/17 - It was a strange sight on Friday: bus drivers peeing against the wall of the offices of Flemish Mobility Minister Ben Weyts. Not for real, of course, but just pretending, to highlight the lack of clean toilets for bus drivers across Flanders. Weyts denies there is a problem, but bus drivers demand a structural solution. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
- Swimming pool company hit by a blaze 19/5/17 - Fire alarm in Aarschot on Friday: a big plume of black smoke can be seen at the local industrial estate. Leisure Pools, a manufacturer of polyester swimming pools, was the scene of a big fire. However, nobody got injured. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???