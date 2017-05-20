VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Blue flag status renewed at 19 sites in Flanders

19 marinas and swimming ponds in our region have maintained their blue flag status. Each year Blue flags are issue to locations that make efforts to promote sustainable tourism at the coast or at inland waterways.

Sat 20/05/2017
