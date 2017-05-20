Blue flag status renewed at 19 sites in Flanders

JPs express concerns about District Court reform plans

The Justice Minister Koen Geens (Flemish Christian democrat) is working on a plan to reform district courts. There are currently 279 district courts in 187 judicial cantons. Especially in the cities Mr Geens wants to cut the number of district courts. 20 have already closed and Mr Geens’ plans are a source of unease.

