Accident causes big delays on E34/E313 motorway

A serious accident resulted in traffic chaos on the E34/E313 Turnhout to Antwerp motorway on Saturday morning. The accident happened near to Ranst (Antwerp Province). A lorry lost its trailer, blocking four lanes of the motorway.

Sat 20/05/2017 - 17:50
