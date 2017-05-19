VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Iconic song "Meisjes" turns 40

19/5/17 - "Meisjes" (Girls), one of the iconic songs of Flemish music culture by the iconic singer Raymond van het Groenewoud, has celebrated its 40th anniversary. Raymond sang it thousands of times on stage, and received live support from girls between 8 and 88 in the Roma theatre in Antwerp yesterday. "Meisjes" is an ode to women, to their beauty and their role in society. The chorus translates like "girls are the most beautiful thing on earth, nothing equals their beauty, tell them Van het Groenewoud said so".

This week's video news Fri 19/05/2017 - 16:23
