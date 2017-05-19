VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Swimming pool company hit by a blaze

19/5/17 - Fire alarm in Aarschot on Friday: a big plume of black smoke can be seen at the local industrial estate. Leisure Pools, a manufacturer of polyester swimming pools, was the scene of a big fire. However, nobody got injured.

