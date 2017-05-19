VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Swimming pool company hit by a blaze
19/5/17 - Fire alarm in Aarschot on Friday: a big plume of black smoke can be seen at the local industrial estate. Leisure Pools, a manufacturer of polyester swimming pools, was the scene of a big fire. However, nobody got injured.
This week's video news Fri 19/05/2017 - 15:40
- Urinating bus drivers target minister's offices 19/5/17 - It was a strange sight on Friday: bus drivers peeing against the wall of the offices of Flemish Mobility Minister Ben Weyts. Not for real, of course, but just pretending, to highlight the lack of clean toilets for bus drivers across Flanders. Weyts denies there is a problem, but bus drivers demand a structural solution.
- Swimming pool company hit by a blaze 19/5/17 - Fire alarm in Aarschot on Friday: a big plume of black smoke can be seen at the local industrial estate. Leisure Pools, a manufacturer of polyester swimming pools, was the scene of a big fire. However, nobody got injured.
- Iconic song "Meisjes" turns 40 19/5/17 - "Meisjes" (Girls), one of the iconic songs of Flemish music culture by the iconic singer Raymond van het Groenewoud, has celebrated its 40th anniversary. Raymond sang it thousands of times on stage, and received live support from girls between 8 and 88 in the Roma theatre in Antwerp yesterday. "Meisjes" is an ode to women, to their beauty and their role in society. The chorus translates like "girls are the most beautiful thing on earth, nothing equals their beauty, tell them Van het Groenewoud said so".
- The recipe to avoid potholes 18/5/17 - Belgian roads are notorious for their potholes. What is wrong with the Belgian asphalt? Fans of Flanders shows the problem is not technology. Universities have the recipe for an asphalt that is largely immune to potholes. But they have difficulties convincing authorities and road builders to use it.
- Earn money, take a speed pedelec to and from work 18/5/17 - The fast electric bikes, the so-called speed pedelecs, will be considered as normal bicycle by the taxman. This means that communters using their pedelec to travel to and from work, will be entitled to an allowance worth 23 eurocent per kilometre, just like normal bicycles.