Urinating bus drivers target minister's offices

19/5/17 - It was a strange sight on Friday: bus drivers peeing against the wall of the offices of Flemish Mobility Minister Ben Weyts. Not for real, of course, but just pretending, to highlight the lack of clean toilets for bus drivers across Flanders. Weyts denies there is a problem, but bus drivers demand a structural solution.