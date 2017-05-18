VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Cheap rental properties much harder to find

18/5/17 - It's harder to find cheap rental properties. Prices in the cheapest market segment have gone up almost 9 percent in recent years. This is because demand is this section exceeds supply. It's especially people on a low income who are renting a place instead of buying; the Tenants' Unions is demanding the Flemish government to take measures.

18/5/17
Only in Belgium

