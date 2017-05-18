Earn money, take a speed pedelec to and from work

The recipe to avoid potholes

18/5/17 - Belgian roads are notorious for their potholes. What is wrong with the Belgian asphalt? Fans of Flanders shows the problem is not technology. Universities have the recipe for an asphalt that is largely immune to potholes. But they have difficulties convincing authorities and road builders to use it.

