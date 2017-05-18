VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Earn money, take a speed pedelec to and from work
18/5/17 - The fast electric bikes, the so-called speed pedelecs, will be considered as normal bicycle by the taxman. This means that communters using their pedelec to travel to and from work, will be entitled to an allowance worth 23 eurocent per kilometre, just like normal bicycles.
The recipe to avoid potholes

18/5/17 - Belgian roads are notorious for their potholes. What is wrong with the Belgian asphalt? Fans of Flanders shows the problem is not technology. Universities have the recipe for an asphalt that is largely immune to potholes. But they have difficulties convincing authorities and road builders to use it.
Earn money, take a speed pedelec to and from work

18/5/17 - The fast electric bikes, the so-called speed pedelecs, will be considered as normal bicycle by the taxman. This means that communters using their pedelec to travel to and from work, will be entitled to an allowance worth 23 eurocent per kilometre, just like normal bicycles.
Cheap rental properties much harder to find

18/5/17 - It's harder to find cheap rental properties. Prices in the cheapest market segment have gone up almost 9 percent in recent years. This is because demand is this section exceeds supply. It's especially people on a low income who are renting a place instead of buying; the Tenants' Unions is demanding the Flemish government to take measures.
PM and Justice Minister meet with religious leaders

In future, the Federal Prime Minister Charles Michel (Francophone liberal) and the Justice Minister Koen Geens (Flemish Christian democrat) will hold twice-yearly consultative meetings with the representatives of the recognised religions and philosophical convictions.
Building plots reclassified as "valuable woodland"

Hans De Vadder got something of a shock when he opened the Flemish Geo Map website on Wednesday morning and saw that his building plot wasn't a building plot anymore. It had been reclassified as vulnerable woodland.