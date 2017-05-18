VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Earn money, take a speed pedelec to and from work

18/5/17 - The fast electric bikes, the so-called speed pedelecs, will be considered as normal bicycle by the taxman. This means that communters using their pedelec to travel to and from work, will be entitled to an allowance worth 23 eurocent per kilometre, just like normal bicycles.

