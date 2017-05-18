VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
PM and Justice Minister meet with religious leaders
In future, the Federal Prime Minister Charles Michel (Francophone liberal) and the Justice Minister Koen Geens (Flemish Christian democrat) will hold twice-yearly consultative meetings with the representatives of the recognised religions and philosophical convictions.
- PM and Justice Minister meet with religious leaders In future, the Federal Prime Minister Charles Michel (Francophone liberal) and the Justice Minister Koen Geens (Flemish Christian democrat) will hold twice-yearly consultative meetings with the representatives of the recognised religions and philosophical convictions.
- Building plots reclassified as "valuable woodland" Hans De Vadder got something of a shock when he opened the Flemish Geo Map website on Wednesday morning and saw that his building plot wasn't a building plot anymore. It had been reclassified as vulnerable woodland.
- Feeling hot? Why not take the plung? With temperatures soaring, it was a busy first day's opening for the Lido at the Puyenbroeck Provincial Recreation Area in East Flanders. 17 May is the earliest date ever that the lido has been able to open.
- Belgium loses at European Court of Human Rights The European Court of Human Rights has condemned Belgium for locking people up in inhumane conditions at Vorst and Lantin prisons.
- Tamino: "I don't think that I'm an idol" He is 20 now, but Tamino wrote the tracks on his brand-new mini-album when he was 17 and 18. His slow music style with oriental influences sounds very melancholic.