VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

PM and Justice Minister meet with religious leaders

In future, the Federal Prime Minister Charles Michel (Francophone liberal) and the Justice Minister Koen Geens (Flemish Christian democrat) will hold twice-yearly consultative meetings with the representatives of the recognised religions and philosophical convictions.

This week's video news Wed 17/05/2017 - 17:27
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >