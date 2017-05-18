Building plots reclassified as "valuable woodland"

Feeling hot? Why not take the plung?

With temperatures soaring, it was a busy first day’s opening for the Lido at the Puyenbroeck Provincial Recreation Area in East Flanders. 17 May is the earliest date ever that the lido has been able to open.

