Tamino: "I don't think that I'm an idol"

He is 20 now, but Tamino wrote the tracks on his brand-new mini-album when he was 17 and 18. His slow music style with oriental influences sounds very melancholic.

This week's video news Tue 16/05/2017 - 16:17
