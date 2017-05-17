Stoltenberg: "Trump made his commitment to NATO clear"

Tamino: "I don't think that I'm an idol"

He is 20 now, but Tamino wrote the tracks on his brand-new mini-album when he was 17 and 18. His slow music style with oriental influences sounds very melancholic.

