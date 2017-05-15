VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
A piece of our industrial heritage in the heart of Molenbeek.
This unattractive factory building near to the West Station in Molenbeek is the home of the Emaillerie Belge enamel works. The factory’s new owner has breathed new life into the works.
