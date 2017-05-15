VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
More traffic misery on the Antwerp Orbital

For the second time in a day motorists are facing traffic misery on the Antwerp Orbital Motorway. This time a lorry shedding its load of coal onto the road is the source of the trouble. On Monday morning a jackknifed lorry blocked the motorway.

 

Mon 15/05/2017
