Giant peace flag unfurled at Ieper Peace Festival

The biggest peace flag in the World was unfurled on the central market square in the West Flemish town of Ieper on Sunday afternoon. The flag measures 58m by 31m and took 35 people to make it. The local authority in Ieper, a town that was the scene of so much bloodshed during the Great War hopes, that the flag will help promote the town as a place of peace in the World.

This week's video news Mon 15/05/2017 - 13:51
