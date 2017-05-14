Blanche performs City Lights at the Eurovision Song Contest

Happy Mothers' Days

Today is Mother’s Day in most of our region (Antwerp celebrates Mothers’ Day on 15 August). It was a busy day for bakers and florists as Fleming bought flowers and cakes and chocolates to treat their Mums. A report from the East Flemish city of Ghent.

