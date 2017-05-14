VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Blanche performs City Lights at the Eurovision Song Contest
This week's video news Sun 14/05/2017 - 10:50
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Happy Mothers' Days Today is Mother’s Day in most of our region (Antwerp celebrates Mothers’ Day on 15 August). It was a busy day for bakers and florists as Fleming bought flowers and cakes and chocolates to treat their Mums. A report from the East Flemish city of Ghent. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Happy Mothers' Days Today is Mother’s Day in most of our region (Antwerp celebrates Mothers’ Day on 15 August). It was a busy day for bakers and florists as Fleming bought flowers and cakes and chocolates to treat their Mums. A report from the East Flemish city of Ghent.
- Blanche performs City Lights at the Eurovision Song Contest VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Blanche performs City Lights at the Eurovision Song Contest
- "Mediator from abroad should solve Brussels deadlock" 13/5/17 - The Flemish socialists of SP.A propose an independent mediator from abroad to solve the Brussels noise nuisance deadlock. Many airlines are being fined by the Brussels Regional Government because they violate the stingent Brussels noise standards. Meanwhile, various airlines, mainly cargo companies, are leaving the airport or considering to leave, which could cost thousands of jobs. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "Mediator from abroad should solve Brussels deadlock" 13/5/17 - The Flemish socialists of SP.A propose an independent mediator from abroad to solve the Brussels noise nuisance deadlock. Many airlines are being fined by the Brussels Regional Government because they violate the stingent Brussels noise standards. Meanwhile, various airlines, mainly cargo companies, are leaving the airport or considering to leave, which could cost thousands of jobs.
- Thunderstorm leaves French war monument in ruins 13/5/17 - In Kemmel, in the Westhoek area, a heavy thunderstorm left an old war monument in ruins. A heavy lightning struck an obelisk to remember hundreds of French soldiers who perished in the Kemmel area in the First World War. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Thunderstorm leaves French war monument in ruins 13/5/17 - In Kemmel, in the Westhoek area, a heavy thunderstorm left an old war monument in ruins. A heavy lightning struck an obelisk to remember hundreds of French soldiers who perished in the Kemmel area in the First World War.
- Ostend presents first public charging point for electric cars 12/5/17 - The Flemish Energy Minister Bart Tommelein was in Ostend for the inauguration of the first public charging point for electric cars in Belgium. Each point can supply two cars with energy. They can be activated with a special pass or an app on your smartphone. Other charging points will be installed across the country at a fast pace, in order to have 2,500 by 2020. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Ostend presents first public charging point for electric cars 12/5/17 - The Flemish Energy Minister Bart Tommelein was in Ostend for the inauguration of the first public charging point for electric cars in Belgium. Each point can supply two cars with energy. They can be activated with a special pass or an app on your smartphone. Other charging points will be installed across the country at a fast pace, in order to have 2,500 by 2020.