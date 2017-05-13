Thunderstorm leaves French war monument in ruins

"Mediator from abroad should solve Brussels deadlock"

13/5/17 - The Flemish socialists of SP.A propose an independent mediator from abroad to solve the Brussels noise nuisance deadlock. Many airlines are being fined by the Brussels Regional Government because they violate the stingent Brussels noise standards. Meanwhile, various airlines, mainly cargo companies, are leaving the airport or considering to leave, which could cost thousands of jobs.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

"Mediator from abroad should solve Brussels deadlock"

13/5/17 - The Flemish socialists of SP.A propose an independent mediator from abroad to solve the Brussels noise nuisance deadlock. Many airlines are being fined by the Brussels Regional Government because they violate the stingent Brussels noise standards. Meanwhile, various airlines, mainly cargo companies, are leaving the airport or considering to leave, which could cost thousands of jobs.