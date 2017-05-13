VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Thunderstorm leaves French war monument in ruins
13/5/17 - In Kemmel, in the Westhoek area, a heavy thunderstorm left an old war monument in ruins. A heavy lightning struck an obelisk to remember hundreds of French soldiers who perished in the Kemmel area in the First World War.
"Mediator from abroad should solve Brussels deadlock" 13/5/17 - The Flemish socialists of SP.A propose an independent mediator from abroad to solve the Brussels noise nuisance deadlock. Many airlines are being fined by the Brussels Regional Government because they violate the stingent Brussels noise standards. Meanwhile, various airlines, mainly cargo companies, are leaving the airport or considering to leave, which could cost thousands of jobs.
Thunderstorm leaves French war monument in ruins 13/5/17 - In Kemmel, in the Westhoek area, a heavy thunderstorm left an old war monument in ruins. A heavy lightning struck an obelisk to remember hundreds of French soldiers who perished in the Kemmel area in the First World War.
Ostend presents first public charging point for electric cars 12/5/17 - The Flemish Energy Minister Bart Tommelein was in Ostend for the inauguration of the first public charging point for electric cars in Belgium. Each point can supply two cars with energy. They can be activated with a special pass or an app on your smartphone. Other charging points will be installed across the country at a fast pace, in order to have 2,500 by 2020.
Director of Brussels mosque left for Saudi Arabia 12/5/17 - The director of the Grand Mosque in Brussels has stopped his activities and gone to Saudi Arabia. The man was under fire for not cooperating with the Select Chamber Committee that looks into the Brussels attacks.
Eurovision: the "unique solution" for Belgium; failures and triumphs 11/5/17 - After the suspense and euphoria of the first Eurovision Song Contest semi, Blanche has jumped to fourth place with the bookmakers again. So as we look forward to the final, what are the other notable Eurovision results for Belgium in the previous editions? (courtesy FANS OF FLANDERS)