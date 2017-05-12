VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Director of Brussels mosque left for Saudi Arabia

12/5/17 - The director of the Grand Mosque in Brussels has stopped his activities and gone to Saudi Arabia. The man was under fire for not cooperating with the Select Chamber Committee that looks into the Brussels attacks. 

This week's video news Fri 12/05/2017 - 15:31
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >