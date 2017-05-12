VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Ostend presents first public charging point for electric cars
12/5/17 - The Flemish Energy Minister Bart Tommelein was in Ostend for the inauguration of the first public charging point for electric cars in Belgium. Each point can supply two cars with energy. They can be activated with a special pass or an app on your smartphone. Other charging points will be installed across the country at a fast pace, in order to have 2,500 by 2020.
