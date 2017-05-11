VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Eurovision: the "unique solution" for Belgium; failures and triumphs
11/5/17 - After the suspense and euphoria of the first Eurovision Song Contest semi, Blanche has jumped to fourth place with the bookmakers again. So as we look forward to the final, what are the other notable Eurovision results for Belgium in the previous editions? (courtesy FANS OF FLANDERS)
- Eurovision: the "unique solution" for Belgium; failures and triumphs 11/5/17 - After the suspense and euphoria of the first Eurovision Song Contest semi, Blanche has jumped to fourth place with the bookmakers again. So as we look forward to the final, what are the other notable Eurovision results for Belgium in the previous editions? (courtesy FANS OF FLANDERS)
- Dragone's version of Aïda highlights "invisible people" 11/5/17 - The popular opera "Aïda" has received a new make-over by Franco Dragone. The theatre director explained how he appraoched things as the opera is on show in Antwerp: "The low people are the potential victims of a system and this is what we want to highlight by creating new characters."
- Imec world first: autodidactic computer chip 10/5/17 – Scientists at the Leuven research centre Imec have unveiled a world first: an autodidactic computer chip. Applications seem endless!
- Asylum secretary's talk descends into chaos 10/5/17 – A lecture by asylum and migration secretary Francken in Ghent was repeatedly disrupted on Tuesday night. Last week a debate with Mr Francken had to be cancelled due to protests. Mr Francken has detractors but also supporters, who chanted the uplifting slogan "left wing rats, roll up your mats".
- Saudi Arabia faces confrontation and hard talking from Belgium 10/5/17 - Belgium's decision to back Saudi Arabia for a place on the UN commission on the status of women triggered quite a commotion here. Belgian international development minister Alexander De Croo believes Belgium should now confront Saudi Arabia in a bid to improve the rights of women in Saudi.