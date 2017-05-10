VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Asylum secretary's talk descends into chaos

10/5/17 – A lecture by asylum and migration secretary Francken in Ghent was repeatedly disrupted on Tuesday night. Last week a debate with Mr Francken had to be cancelled due to protests. Mr Francken has detractors but also supporters, who chanted the uplifting slogan "left wing rats, roll up your mats".

This week's video news Wed 10/05/2017 - 16:35
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >