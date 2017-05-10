VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Imec world first: autodidactic computer chip
10/5/17 – Scientists at the Leuven research centre Imec have unveiled a world first: an autodidactic computer chip. Applications seem endless!
Imec world first: autodidactic computer chip 10/5/17 – Scientists at the Leuven research centre Imec have unveiled a world first: an autodidactic computer chip. Applications seem endless!
Asylum secretary's talk descends into chaos 10/5/17 – A lecture by asylum and migration secretary Francken in Ghent was repeatedly disrupted on Tuesday night. Last week a debate with Mr Francken had to be cancelled due to protests. Mr Francken has detractors but also supporters, who chanted the uplifting slogan "left wing rats, roll up your mats".
Saudi Arabia faces confrontation and hard talking from Belgium 10/5/17 - Belgium's decision to back Saudi Arabia for a place on the UN commission on the status of women triggered quite a commotion here. Belgian international development minister Alexander De Croo believes Belgium should now confront Saudi Arabia in a bid to improve the rights of women in Saudi.
Tielemans wins the Ebony Shoe! 9/5/17 - Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans has been awarded the Ebony Shoe, the annual trophy for the best African football player - or player of African descent - in the Belgian league. Tielemans is half Belgian, half Congolese. He was raised in Brussels and is fluent in both Dutch and French as the perfect Belgian. Tielemans is only 20 years, but has been playing for Anderlecht since he was 5.
Is Blanche ready for the semi-finals in Kiev? 9/5/17 - How big a chance does Blanche stand to advance to the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest? Insiders say that the show has definitely improved as the light effects have been changed, and that Blanche, a Brussels youngster singing in English instead of French, has improved her performance, at least in the last rehearsals. The song is called 'City Lights' and labelled as electro-pop.