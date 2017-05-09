VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Tielemans wins the Ebony Shoe!

9/5/17 - Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans has been awarded the Ebony Shoe, the annual trophy for the best African football player - or player of African descent - in the Belgian league. Tielemans is half Belgian, half Congolese. He was raised in Brussels and is fluent in both Dutch and French as the perfect Belgian. Tielemans is only 20 years, but has been playing for Anderlecht since he was 5.

This week's video news Tue 09/05/2017 - 16:18
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >