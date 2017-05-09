VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
This week's video news Tue 09/05/2017 - 16:18
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Tielemans wins the Ebony Shoe! 9/5/17 - Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans has been awarded the Ebony Shoe, the annual trophy for the best African football player - or player of African descent - in the Belgian league. Tielemans is half Belgian, half Congolese. He was raised in Brussels and is fluent in both Dutch and French as the perfect Belgian. Tielemans is only 20 years, but has been playing for Anderlecht since he was 5.
- Is Blanche ready for the semi-finals in Kiev? 9/5/17 - How big a chance does Blanche stand to advance to the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest? Insiders say that the show has definitely improved as the light effects have been changed, and that Blanche, a Brussels youngster singing in English instead of French, has improved her performance, at least in the last rehearsals. The song is called 'City Lights' and labelled as electro-pop.
- Blood poisoning: 20 hospital infections per day 8/5/17 - Last year, some 10,000 Belgians were confronted with septicemia, a bacterial infection which enters the body via the vascular system. Some 7,700 patients were infected in hospital, some 20 per day.
- The end of World War II remembered 8/5/17 - The end of the Second Word War was remembered at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, at the Congreskolom in Brussels. A ceremony was held to honour the millions of war victims.
- Prince Laurent recycles! 8/5/17 - Prince Laurent visited the second-hand store in Leuven this morning. People can donate second-hand material but can also purchase things in the store. Laurent is a recycle enthusiast and was awarded a 2-euro voucher.