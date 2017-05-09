Is Blanche ready for the semi-finals in Kiev?

9/5/17 - How big a chance does Blanche stand to advance to the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest? Insiders say that the show has definitely improved as the light effects have been changed, and that Blanche, a Brussels youngster singing in English instead of French, has improved her performance, at least in the last rehearsals. The song is called 'City Lights' and labelled as electro-pop.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Is Blanche ready for the semi-finals in Kiev?

9/5/17 - How big a chance does Blanche stand to advance to the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest? Insiders say that the show has definitely improved as the light effects have been changed, and that Blanche, a Brussels youngster singing in English instead of French, has improved her performance, at least in the last rehearsals. The song is called 'City Lights' and labelled as electro-pop.