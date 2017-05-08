VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Prince Laurent recycles!

8/5/17 - Prince Laurent visited the second-hand store in Leuven this morning. People can donate second-hand material but can also purchase things in the store. Laurent is a recycle enthusiast and was awarded a 2-euro voucher.

