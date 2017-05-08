VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
The end of World War II remembered
8/5/17 - The end of the Second Word War was remembered at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, at the Congreskolom in Brussels. A ceremony was held to honour the millions of war victims.
Blood poisoning: 20 hospital infections per day 8/5/17 - Last year, some 10,000 Belgians were confronted with septicemia, a bacterial infection which enters the body via the vascular system. Some 7,700 patients were infected in hospital, some 20 per day.
The end of World War II remembered 8/5/17 - The end of the Second Word War was remembered at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, at the Congreskolom in Brussels. A ceremony was held to honour the millions of war victims.
Prince Laurent recycles! 8/5/17 - Prince Laurent visited the second-hand store in Leuven this morning. People can donate second-hand material but can also purchase things in the store. Laurent is a recycle enthusiast and was awarded a 2-euro voucher.
Brussels celebrates Iris Festival 7/5/17 - The Brussels Region is marking its 28th anniversary with official ceremonies and festivities as part of the Iris Festival.
Thousands flock to visit EU inner sanctum 7/5/17 - As Britain prepares to exit the EU, European institutions in Brussels put on a brave face to celebrate 'Europa Day', the annual day dedicated to unity. One of the most popular venues was the new Europa Building. The EU forked out 315 million euros of taxpayers' money for this edifice. Numerous were those who queued to see how well their money had been spent.