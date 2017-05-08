Blood poisoning: 20 hospital infections per day

8/5/17 - Last year, some 10,000 Belgians were confronted with septicemia, a bacterial infection which enters the body via the vascular system. Some 7,700 patients were infected in hospital, some 20 per day.

