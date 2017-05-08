Brussels celebrates Iris Festival

Thousands flock to visit EU inner sanctum

7/5/17 - As Britain prepares to exit the EU, European institutions in Brussels put on a brave face to celebrate ‘Europa Day’, the annual day dedicated to unity. One of the most popular venues was the new Europa Building. The EU forked out 315 million euros of taxpayers’ money for this edifice. Numerous were those who queued to see how well their money had been spent.

