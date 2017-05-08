VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Zeebrugge prepares to export power to the UK
7/5/17 - The Stevin project in Zeebrugge is among the highlights of this year's Open Building Sites Day. Here at the Elia transformer station the energy cable from the windfarms comes ashore.
Brussels celebrates Iris Festival 7/5/17 - The Brussels Region is marking its 28th anniversary with official ceremonies and festivities as part of the Iris Festival.
Thousands flock to visit EU inner sanctum 7/5/17 - As Britain prepares to exit the EU, European institutions in Brussels put on a brave face to celebrate 'Europa Day', the annual day dedicated to unity. One of the most popular venues was the new Europa Building. The EU forked out 315 million euros of taxpayers' money for this edifice. Numerous were those who queued to see how well their money had been spent.
Zeebrugge prepares to export power to the UK 7/5/17 - The Stevin project in Zeebrugge is among the highlights of this year's Open Building Sites Day. Here at the Elia transformer station the energy cable from the windfarms comes ashore.
Former Turkish NATO worker speaks out 6/5/17 - Since the Turkish clamp down following last year's failed coup there has been a surge in applications for political asylum from Turkish nationals in Belgium. Since last August Belgium has received 700 applications. Some people worked at the Turkish embassy or at Turkish or international organisations in Belgium and have now lost their job. VRT News's Stefan Blommaert spoke with one of the applicants, a former Turkish soldier, who worked at NATO HQ in Brussels.
Safety concerns plague nuclear reactors 6/5/17 - Nuclear watchdog FANC is not satisfied with the safety of reactors 1 and 2 at the Doel nuclear power plant outside Antwerp. Safety now needs to be improved though FANC stresses there's no danger to the public at large.