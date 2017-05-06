Safety concerns plague nuclear reactors

Former Turkish NATO worker speaks out

6/5/17 - Since the Turkish clamp down following last year's failed coup there has been a surge in applications for political asylum from Turkish nationals in Belgium. Since last August Belgium has received 700 applications. Some people worked at the Turkish embassy or at Turkish or international organisations in Belgium and have now lost their job. VRT News's Stefan Blommaert spoke with one of the applicants, a former Turkish soldier, who worked at NATO HQ in Brussels.

