Safety concerns plague nuclear reactors

6/5/17 - Nuclear watchdog FANC is not satisfied with the safety of reactors 1 and 2 at the Doel nuclear power plant outside Antwerp. Safety now needs to be improved though FANC stresses there's no danger to the public at large.

This week's video news Sat 06/05/2017 - 15:23
This week's video news

