Former Turkish NATO worker speaks out
6/5/17 - Since the Turkish clamp down following last year's failed coup there has been a surge in applications for political asylum from Turkish nationals in Belgium. Since last August Belgium has received 700 applications. Some people worked at the Turkish embassy or at Turkish or international organisations in Belgium and have now lost their job. VRT News's Stefan Blommaert spoke with one of the applicants, a former Turkish soldier, who worked at NATO HQ in Brussels.
Safety concerns plague nuclear reactors 6/5/17 - Nuclear watchdog FANC is not satisfied with the safety of reactors 1 and 2 at the Doel nuclear power plant outside Antwerp. Safety now needs to be improved though FANC stresses there's no danger to the public at large.
Omnishambles at Leuven rector election? 6/5/17 - Luc Sels, Rik Torfs's only challenger in the rector elections at Leuven University, has filed a complaint. He's unhappy about emails containing advice on who to vote for sent to Leuven academics abroad by a close collaborator of Rik Torfs.
Why does the iconic Mystic Lamb have four ears? 5/5/17 - At least 40 percent of the central panel of the Ghent Altarpiece, also known as the 'Adoration of the Mystic Lamb', has been repainted in the past. Experts are now examing the work in detail. The central panel, including the iconic lamb itself, is being restored slowly but surely. In fact, the lamb has four ears, two original ones and two fake ones. The original work goes back to the 15th century.
"Black Friday" at Bombardier Bruges 5/5/17 - Bad news for workers at the Bombardier plant in Bruges. About 200 of the present 450 employees left at the train and tram builders factory will be made redundant. The latest decision did not come as a surprise, but may well mean the beginning of the end for the Bombardier branch in Bruges.