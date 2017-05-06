VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"Black Friday" at Bombardier Bruges
Bad news for workers at the Bombardier plant in Bruges. About 200 of the present 450 employees left at the train and tram builders factory will be made redundant. The latest decision did not come as a surprise, but may well mean the beginning of the end for the Bombardier branch in Bruges.
Why does the iconic Mystic Lamb have four ears? 5/5/17 - At least 40 percent of the central panel of the Ghent Altarpiece, also known as the 'Adoration of the Mystic Lamb', has been repainted in the past. Experts are now examing the work in detail. The central panel, including the iconic lamb itself, is being restored slowly but surely. In fact, the lamb has four ears, two original ones and two fake ones. The original work goes back to the 15th century.
"Black Friday" at Bombardier Bruges 5/5/17 - Bad news for workers at the Bombardier plant in Bruges. About 200 of the present 450 employees left at the train and tram builders factory will be made redundant. The latest decision did not come as a surprise, but may well mean the beginning of the end for the Bombardier branch in Bruges.
Recycling: the mysteries of the blue bag solved once and for all? Nobody sorts and recycles more waste than we Flemish. Nevertheless, Flemish city and municipal authorities believe that we could do better still. They blame the packaging industry organisation responsible for recycling Fost Plus. Television presenter Sofie Engelen explains where the problem lies (courtesy Fans of Flanders).
Ready-made cigarette dustbins for smokers 4/5/17 - Vilvoorde is experimenting with "cigarette end tiles" to make life easy for smokers. It is hoped that smokers will no longer throw their fag buds on the ground, but in the tailormade tiles in the ground. The first results are positive, but more experiments are needed before the system can be introduced in the rest of Flanders.
"Air quality in Belgium has to improve" 4/5/17 - The Deputy President of the European Commission and the head of the "Energy Union" project, Maros Sefcovic, was speaking with the VRT's politics journalist Linda De Win in the reading room of Federal Parliament. About the excess of company cars in Belgium, he said that "Belgium needs cleaner air. This can be achieved by modernizing the transport sector (more public transport and more urban transport) and by cleaner cars, which we will now promote. We need many more low-emission or zero-emission cars."