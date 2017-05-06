VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"Black Friday" at Bombardier Bruges

5/5/17 - Bad news for workers at the Bombardier plant in Bruges. About 200 of the present 450 employees left at the train and tram builders factory will be made redundant. The latest decision did not come as a surprise, but may well mean the beginning of the end for the Bombardier branch in Bruges.

