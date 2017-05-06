"Black Friday" at Bombardier Bruges

Why does the iconic Mystic Lamb have four ears?

5/5/17 - At least 40 percent of the central panel of the Ghent Altarpiece, also known as the 'Adoration of the Mystic Lamb', has been repainted in the past. Experts are now examing the work in detail. The central panel, including the iconic lamb itself, is being restored slowly but surely. In fact, the lamb has four ears, two original ones and two fake ones. The original work goes back to the 15th century.

