VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

"Air quality in Belgium has to improve"

4/5/17 - The Deputy President of the European Commission and the head of the "Energy Union" project, Maros Sefcovic, was speaking with the VRT's politics journalist Linda De Win in the reading room of Federal Parliament. About the excess of company cars in Belgium, he said that "Belgium needs cleaner air. This can be achieved by modernizing the transport sector (more public transport and more urban transport) and by cleaner cars, which we will now promote. We need many more low-emission or zero-emission cars."

This week's video news Thu 04/05/2017 - 16:43
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >