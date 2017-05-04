VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Ready-made cigarette dustbins for smokers
4/5/17 - Vilvoorde is experimenting with "cigarette end tiles" to make life easy for smokers. It is hoped that smokers will no longer throw their fag buds on the ground, but in the tailormade tiles in the ground. The first results are positive, but more experiments are needed before the system can be introduced in the rest of Flanders.
Recycling: the mysteries of the blue bag solved once and for all? Nobody sorts and recycles more waste than we Flemish. Nevertheless, Flemish city and municipal authorities believe that we could do better still. They blame the packaging industry organisation responsible for recycling Fost Plus. Television presenter Sofie Engelen explains where the problem lies (courtesy Fans of Flanders).
4/5/17 - Vilvoorde is experimenting with "cigarette end tiles" to make life easy for smokers. It is hoped that smokers will no longer throw their fag buds on the ground, but in the tailormade tiles in the ground. The first results are positive, but more experiments are needed before the system can be introduced in the rest of Flanders.
4/5/17 - The Deputy President of the European Commission and the head of the "Energy Union" project, Maros Sefcovic, was speaking with the VRT's politics journalist Linda De Win in the reading room of Federal Parliament. About the excess of company cars in Belgium, he said that "Belgium needs cleaner air. This can be achieved by modernizing the transport sector (more public transport and more urban transport) and by cleaner cars, which we will now promote. We need many more low-emission or zero-emission cars."
4/5/17 - The 'Sint-Bavohumaniora' in Ghent (Saint-Bavo secondary school) was chosen as the "De Strafste School" by the VRT's youth radio channel MNM. It was Education Minister Hilde Crevits (CD&V) who came to the school to bestow the trophy upon the pupils. Schools had been asked to send in a movie where pupils demonstrate how they can do groundbreaking things by working together as a group. Sint-Bavo was the best of 20 finalists.
3/5/17 - London, Paris and Madrid are among the cities targeted by the new Brussels campaign to get tourists to return following the attacks. Especially for the campaign the assistance of the Smurfs - those iconic Belgian strip cartoon characters - has been enlisted.