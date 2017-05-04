VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Ready-made cigarette dustbins for smokers

4/5/17 - Vilvoorde is experimenting with "cigarette end tiles" to make life easy for smokers. It is hoped that smokers will no longer throw their fag buds on the ground, but in the tailormade tiles in the ground. The first results are positive, but more experiments are needed before the system can be introduced in the rest of Flanders.

This week's video news Thu 04/05/2017 - 15:49
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >