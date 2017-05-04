Education Minister Crevits tries crowdsurfing

4/5/17 - The 'Sint-Bavohumaniora' in Ghent (Saint-Bavo secondary school) was chosen as the "De Strafste School" by the VRT's youth radio channel MNM. It was Education Minister Hilde Crevits (CD&V) who came to the school to bestow the trophy upon the pupils. Schools had been asked to send in a movie where pupils demonstrate how they can do groundbreaking things by working together as a group. Sint-Bavo was the best of 20 finalists.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Education Minister Crevits tries crowdsurfing

4/5/17 - The 'Sint-Bavohumaniora' in Ghent (Saint-Bavo secondary school) was chosen as the "De Strafste School" by the VRT's youth radio channel MNM. It was Education Minister Hilde Crevits (CD&V) who came to the school to bestow the trophy upon the pupils. Schools had been asked to send in a movie where pupils demonstrate how they can do groundbreaking things by working together as a group. Sint-Bavo was the best of 20 finalists.