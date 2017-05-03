Take me to Brussels!

3/5/17 - London, Paris and Madrid are among the cities targeted by the new Brussels campaign to get tourists to return following the attacks. Especially for the campaign the assistance of the Smurfs - those iconic Belgian strip cartoon characters - has been enlisted.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Take me to Brussels!

3/5/17 - London, Paris and Madrid are among the cities targeted by the new Brussels campaign to get tourists to return following the attacks. Especially for the campaign the assistance of the Smurfs - those iconic Belgian strip cartoon characters - has been enlisted.