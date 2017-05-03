VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Protest for press freedom in Turkey

3/5/17 - Amnesty International staged a protest outside the Turkish embassy in Brussels on Wednesday. The demonstrators were marking international press freedom day. Since the failed coup 120 journalists find themselves behind bars.

This week's video news Wed 03/05/2017 - 16:09
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >