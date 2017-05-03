VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
'Reading Between The Lines' is The Guardian's top sight in Belgium

3/5/17 - Readers of the UK daily The Guardian have selected a chapel in the Limburg countryside Borgloon as the most beautiful place in Belgium. Made from steel and with a look-through quality the chapel is the work of the architects Gijs & Van Vaerekbergh. It has been attracting tourists for six years now.

Wed 03/05/2017
