'Reading Between The Lines' is The Guardian's top sight in Belgium
3/5/17 - Readers of the UK daily The Guardian have selected a chapel in the Limburg countryside Borgloon as the most beautiful place in Belgium. Made from steel and with a look-through quality the chapel is the work of the architects Gijs & Van Vaerekbergh. It has been attracting tourists for six years now.
- Take me to Brussels! 3/5/17 - London, Paris and Madrid are among the cities targeted by the new Brussels campaign to get tourists to return following the attacks. Especially for the campaign the assistance of the Smurfs - those iconic Belgian strip cartoon characters - has been enlisted.
- Protest for press freedom in Turkey 3/5/17 - Amnesty International staged a protest outside the Turkish embassy in Brussels on Wednesday. The demonstrators were marking international press freedom day. Since the failed coup 120 journalists find themselves behind bars.
- 'Django' hits movie theatres next week 3/5/17 - The movie 'Django' premiered in Brussels last night. The film tells the story of the jazz musician Django Reinhardt. Born in Belgium he spent most of his life in Paris where he clashed with the Nazis during the Second World War.
- 'Reading Between The Lines' is The Guardian's top sight in Belgium 3/5/17 - Readers of the UK daily The Guardian have selected a chapel in the Limburg countryside Borgloon as the most beautiful place in Belgium. Made from steel and with a look-through quality the chapel is the work of the architects Gijs & Van Vaerekbergh. It has been attracting tourists for six years now.
- Masereel's 'Images of Resistance' in Ostend 1/5/17 - Mu.ZEE in Ostend is showcasing the work of the wood engraver, painter and graphic artist Frans Masereel. Masereel is renowned for his social commitment. Here his works are contrasted with images of resistance produced by contemporary artists.