Belgium to expel more criminal foreigners

2/5/17 – Fresh immigration legislation becomes operational today. A dozen criminals with foreign nationality who were either born here or came to Belgium as a child will now be expelled after they have served their sentence. More could be expelled soon. Asylum secretary Francken explains who is affected.

This week's video news Tue 02/05/2017 - 14:37
