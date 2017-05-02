VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Child refugees targeted by teen pimps

2/5/17 – Child Focus, the centre for missing and sexually exploited children, is warning unaccompanied minors face the risk of ending up in prostitution. Belgian children too face challenges. Some children ran away up to eight times last year.

Tue 02/05/2017
This week's video news

