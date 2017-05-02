Child refugees targeted by teen pimps

Meet Stan, the new Flemish hermit!

2/5/17 – Retired surveyor Stan Vanuytrecht beat off competition from around fifty other candidates to land the job of hermit on a windswept, Austrian mountainside. From April to October, the Austrian hermit season, Stan will meet his visitors 1,400 metres up an Austrian mountain. He is the first foreigner to get the job in 350 years.

