Child refugees targeted by teen pimps
2/5/17 – Child Focus, the centre for missing and sexually exploited children, is warning unaccompanied minors face the risk of ending up in prostitution. Belgian children too face challenges. Some children ran away up to eight times last year.
This week's video news Tue 02/05/2017 - 14:29
Meet Stan, the new Flemish hermit! 2/5/17 – Retired surveyor Stan Vanuytrecht beat off competition from around fifty other candidates to land the job of hermit on a windswept, Austrian mountainside. From April to October, the Austrian hermit season, Stan will meet his visitors 1,400 metres up an Austrian mountain. He is the first foreigner to get the job in 350 years.
Child refugees targeted by teen pimps 2/5/17 – Child Focus, the centre for missing and sexually exploited children, is warning unaccompanied minors face the risk of ending up in prostitution. Belgian children too face challenges. Some children ran away up to eight times last year.
Belgium to expel more criminal foreigners 2/5/17 – Fresh immigration legislation becomes operational today. A dozen criminals with foreign nationality who were either born here or came to Belgium as a child will now be expelled after they have served their sentence. More could be expelled soon. Asylum secretary Francken explains who is affected.
Masereel's 'Images of Resistance' in Ostend 1/5/17 - Mu.ZEE in Ostend is showcasing the work of the wood engraver, painter and graphic artist Frans Masereel. Masereel is renowned for his social commitment. Here his works are contrasted with images of resistance produced by contemporary artists.
'US' is Ozark Henry's new album 1/5/17 – Ozark Henry has just released a new album. The singer is currently promoting the recording at home and abroad. Electropop still remains the focus, but today Ozark Henry also believes in the importance of bringing a message.