Cancer fundraiser sets new record

Masereel's 'Images of Resistance' in Ostend

1/5/17 - Mu.ZEE in Ostend is showcasing the work of the wood engraver, painter and graphic artist Frans Masereel. Masereel is renowned for his social commitment. Here his works are contrasted with images of resistance produced by contemporary artists.

