Cancer fundraiser sets new record
1/5/17 – Last night VRT broadcast the finale of this year's anti-cancer fundraiser. The general public and the Flemish government raised 3.352 million euros for cancer research.
This week's video news Mon 01/05/2017 - 15:29
This week's video news
- Masereel's 'Images of Resistance' in Ostend 1/5/17 - Mu.ZEE in Ostend is showcasing the work of the wood engraver, painter and graphic artist Frans Masereel. Masereel is renowned for his social commitment. Here his works are contrasted with images of resistance produced by contemporary artists.
- 'US' is Ozark Henry's new album 1/5/17 – Ozark Henry has just released a new album. The singer is currently promoting the recording at home and abroad. Electropop still remains the focus, but today Ozark Henry also believes in the importance of bringing a message.
- Cancer fundraiser sets new record 1/5/17 – Last night VRT broadcast the finale of this year's anti-cancer fundraiser. The general public and the Flemish government raised 3.352 million euros for cancer research.
- High level trade delegation visits India 30/4/17 - India is growing at a pace people in the West can only dream of. The country is investing in new infrastructure and is set to purchase new machinery and new equipment. Belgium too hopes to benefit from fresh orders. Foreign trade secretary Pieter De Crem is currently heading a major trade delegation to India where VRT's Michaël Van Droogenbroeck was able to catch up with AK Pandey at GIFT City, a new financial hub.
- 'Day of the Dance' is a success 30/4/17 - On Saturday Flanders celebrated the Day of the Dance. The aim is to involve more and more people in this activity. VRT News went to see what choreographer Seppe Baeyens was doing at his workshop in the Bozar.