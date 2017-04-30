‘Day of the Dance’ is a success

High level trade delegation visits India

30/4/17 - India is growing at a pace people in the West can only dream of. The country is investing in new infrastructure and is set to purchase new machinery and new equipment. Belgium too hopes to benefit from fresh orders. Foreign trade secretary Pieter De Crem is currently heading a major trade delegation to India where VRT's Michaël Van Droogenbroeck was able to catch up with AK Pandey at GIFT City, a new financial hub.

