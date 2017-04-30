VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
‘Day of the Dance’ is a success
30/4/17 - On Saturday Flanders celebrated the Day of the Dance. The aim is to involve more and more people in this activity. VRT News went to see what choreographer Seppe Baeyens was doing at his workshop in the Bozar.
High level trade delegation visits India 30/4/17 - India is growing at a pace people in the West can only dream of. The country is investing in new infrastructure and is set to purchase new machinery and new equipment. Belgium too hopes to benefit from fresh orders. Foreign trade secretary Pieter De Crem is currently heading a major trade delegation to India where VRT's Michaël Van Droogenbroeck was able to catch up with AK Pandey at GIFT City, a new financial hub.
'Day of the Dance' is a success 30/4/17 - On Saturday Flanders celebrated the Day of the Dance. The aim is to involve more and more people in this activity. VRT News went to see what choreographer Seppe Baeyens was doing at his workshop in the Bozar.
Antwerp quayside blown up 29/4/17 - Parts of Antwerp had to be cordoned off for a while yesterday as an old quayside wall was blown up. Police imposed a safety cordon to keep well-wishers at a distance. The explosives were placed under water. The blast caused quite a bang as well as a small wave on the surface of the River Schelde.
Some still caught by surprise in Brussels Central Station 29/4/17 - Some people (mostly tourists) were still taken by surprise arriving in Brussels Central Station this morning. Not a single train was going - as was announced - due to large-scale renovation and innovation works in the whole section between the North and South Station. But what exactly happened?
The explosion that hit the very heart of Tessenderlo 29/4/17 - The town of Tessenderlo, on the edge of Limburg and Flemish Brabant, was the scene of a horrible explosion in its local chemical factory, 75 years ago to the day. The blast, which could be felt as far as in Antwerp, 30 miles from there, was caused by a human error when dynamite was used to pulverise ammonium nitrate.