Antwerp quayside blown up

29/4/17 - Parts of Antwerp had to be cordoned off for a while yesterday as an old quayside wall was blown up. Police imposed a safety cordon to keep well-wishers at a distance. The explosives were placed under water. The blast caused quite a bang as well as a small wave on the surface of the River Schelde.

