Some still caught by surprise in Brussels Central Station

29/4/17 - Some people (mostly tourists) were still taken by surprise arriving in Brussels Central Station this morning. Not a single train was going - as was announced - due to large-scale renovation and innovation works in the whole section between the North and South Station. But what exactly happened?

